Jharkhand: School principal held for sexual abuse of student

A 65-year-old principal of a private school has been arrested by Koderma police for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old student of his school. The incident was reported in Tilaiya police station area of Jharkhand’s Koderma district. A case has been registered under IPC and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the parents of the girl approached police on Friday afternoon accusing the principal, identified as S Xavier, who hails from Kolkata, of sexually abusing their daughter.

Officer-in-charge (Tilaiya) Kameshwar Thakur said: “Following registration of FIR, the principal has been arrested and sent to jail.”

SDPO (Koderma) Anil Shankar said that the police acted immediately on the complaint and took action against the accused.

Police sources said that the incident occurred on November 29. The accused, who was also the English teacher in the school, allegedly took the girl, a student of UKG, to the toilet when nobody was present there. He then tried to undress the girl and made sexual advances. When the girl tried to raise an alarm, he allegedly tried to lure her into silence by offering something and then threatened her not to raise the matter with anybody. The girl told her mother about the incident, when she returned home. Finally, the parents decided to approach the police.

“We are investigating whether the accused indulged in such behaviour earlier as well and victimised any other girl. Further investigations are on,” a police officer said.

