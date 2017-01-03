Jharkhand: Maoist killed in encounter with security forces

Maoist Supai Tudu, wanted in connection with 25 Naxal-related cases and carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Ramtandi jungle of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand today.

The security forces comprising CRPF and District Armed Police personnel launched a massive anti-Naxal operation based on information that some Naxals of Kanu Munda squad had assembled in the forest, the police said.

The operation was led by senior superintendent of police Anoop T Mathew. The ultras opened fire at the security personnel, forcing them to retaliate in self defence in which Supai was killed.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shailendra Kumar Burnwal said while Supai was killed in the encounter, his wife Sonali was arrested. Burnwal also said Supai was carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head and was wanted in over 25 Naxal-related cases including in adjoining Odisha and Bengal.

About a dozen cases was also pending against Sonali, he said, adding that further search operation was on.