Ensure no sale of duplicate or illegal liquor: CM Raghubar Das to officials

CM Raghubar Das (Express photo) CM Raghubar Das (Express photo)

Jharkhand government will take stringent action against officials and police station in-charges concerned in the event of sale of duplicate or illegal liquor. Chief Minister Raghubar Das issued directions in this regard to chief secretary Rajbala Verma and DGP D K Pandey, an official release said in Ranchi on Monday.

Asking them to ensure that there should not be any sale of duplicate or illegal liquor, Das said that the police state in-charge would be taken to task in case any complaint or information received in this regard, the release said.

Das also appealed to panchayat representatives to ensure no sale of illegal or duplicate liquor in their areas. If they get information regarding it alert the police station or official concerned. The chief minister asked the officials at the levels of district, block and panchayat to ensure compliance.

