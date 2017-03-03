Jawahar Bagh clashes: With Ram Briksha death, Bose cult vanished as well

SWADHEEN BHARAT Subhash Sena, popularly know as ‘Bose cult’, had come to limelight on June 2, 2016 after its followers clashed with police in Mathura’s Jawahar Bagh, leaving 27 dead. The cult, which remained notorious since it was set up to demand a probe into Subhash Chandra Bose’ death, does not exist anymore after its alleged founder, Ram Briksha Yadav, died in the clash. At present, while most supporters of the cult died in the clash, the others are absconding. The supporters of the cult had encroached upon around 500 acres of government land in Jawahar Bagh and had been demonstrating there since March, 2014. Initially, the “satyagrahis” had assembled at Jawahar Bagh as part of a rally from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. The rally was scheduled to conclude in New Delhi.

They were given permission by the administration to demonstrate at the venue for two days, but the protesters stayed on. They went on to set up their headquarters at Jawahar Bagh, resulting into a standoff with the administration.

Following this, Ram Briksha started calling himself the follower of Baba Jai Gurudev, a self-proclaimed sadhu from Etawah. The authorities of Jai Gurudev Trust, however, always maintained distance from Ram Briksha.

“While Ram Briksha died on the day of the violence, his close aides, Chandan Bose, Rakesh Gupta and Veeresh Singh have been arrested in the last eight months. The area has been fully vacated. There is no Bose cult anymore,” said Mathura City SP Ashok Kumar.

The Bose cult was reportedly a registered political party, which was launched in 2013. Its members claim to be the “true followers of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose”. Since beginning, the organisation had been demanding the establishment of an Azad Hind government, cancellation of elections of President and Prime Minister and devaluation of RBI currency. They also demanded that Indian currency be replaced with “Azad Hind currency”.