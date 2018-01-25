Jalandhar to get new Mayor today

(Google Maps) (Google Maps)

All newly elected 80 councillors of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, including 66 of the Congress, will take oath on Thursday following which Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor would be appointed.

For the post of Mayor, six-time councillor Jagdish Raja, five-time councillor Surinder Kaur and four-time councillor Balraj Thakur have emerged as front-runners, sources said.

Raja has been the Leader of Opposition in Jalandhar MC House for a decade. On Wednesday, an old picture of him with Captain Amarinder Singh was circulating on the social media, though Raja himself denied having anything to do with it. Sources said Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri and Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry were supporting him.

Surinder Kaur has pinned her hopes on Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who said at a recent press conference in Jalandhar that the government would like to appoint two women mayors in the four municipal corporations of Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Ludhiana. Two male Mayors have already been appointed in Amritsar and Patiala.

Balraj Thakur is said to be backed by Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, a confidant of Sidhu.

