Jalandhar: Police probe triple murder

After the body of one Ramesh Kumar from Mukerian was found from Bhogpur area in Jalandhar Monday, two more bodies found in Bhogpur Monday were also identified in what police now suspect is a triple murder case. Police said the trio had been travelling together in a truck from J&K to Guwahati carrying apples.

Two bodies were found in a field of Bhatnura Lubana village near Bhogpur Saturday and the third body was found from Mukerian Monday. They were all shot dead and robbery could be a motive, police said.

