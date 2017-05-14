Jalandhar: Now, mobile app to prevent, check deadly white fly attack

THE PUNJAB Department of Agriculture will soon launch a mobile app to prevent white fly attack across the eight cotton-growing districts of Punjab as sowing has already begun. Also, several related issues of cotton will be updated on the app so that farmers are not fleeced in the name of pesticides and medicines required for the crop.

With the mobile app, information would be disseminated immediately to alert farmers across the entire cotton belt, said sources. In 2015, the cotton crop on around 1.36 lakh hectares out of the total 4.5 lakh hectares in the state was totally damaged in the white fly attack. So, in 2016, the agriculture department appointed around 500 scouts and 50 supervisors to keep a close vigil on the crop which resulted not only in the increase of yield but also a timely check on the white fly in Abohar and Fazilka belts.

Agriculture Director Dr Jasbir Singh Bains said that with the launch of the mobile app, every farmer can get instant information about any type of attack on the crop as every farmer has mobile phone these days and our experts will show them how to use it. Moreover, the 500 scouts and 50 supervisors will do duty this time, too. The scouts will visit two villages every day and update the department about the condition of the crop which would be uploaded on the app to disseminate immediately across the cotton belt, he added. Even if someone tries to fleece the cotton farmers in the name of pesticides, insecticides, etc. that would also be uploaded on the app to warn farmers.

