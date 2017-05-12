Jalandhar: No money for hearse van, boy forced to carry father’s body in auto

Some private players providing this facility, charging Rs 400 within the city. The boy had just Rs 150 with him. (Representational image) Some private players providing this facility, charging Rs 400 within the city. The boy had just Rs 150 with him. (Representational image)

A heartbreaking scene played out at the civil hospital in Jalandhar on Thursday when a teenaged boy was forced to keep the body of his father on a “rehri” for about an hour before carrying it home in an auto-rickshaw since he did not Rs 400 to pay to a private hearse van standing outside the hospital.

The largest civil hospital in Punjab does not have a hearse van of its own. Some private players providing this facility, charging Rs 400 within the city. The boy had just Rs 150 with him.

According to Sarabjit, the boy, his father Lal Singh (55) was not well and admitted in the hospital two days back. On Thursday, he died in the hospital. “I asked the van driver to carry the body, but he asked for Rs 400 which I did not have. I put the body on a rehri,” Sarabjit said.

“I asked several autorickshaw drivers to carry the body, but they refused. After a wait of about an hour, an autorickshaw driver agreed to drop the body at home for Rs 150. Dr K S Bawa, medical superintendent of the hospital, said though there was no provision of a hearse at the hospital, he would definitely take it up with higher authorities so that poor people could avail of this facility at the time of need. Bawa said no one had brought today’s matter to his notice.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now