Jalandhar: Fee panel rules against hiked ‘development charge’ in schools, orders refund

Ahead of admission season when parents and private schools are again on the war path across the state over fee structure disparities and hikes every year, a three-member fee committee set up by the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled against a “charitable” society running 42 schools in the state to stop charging money in the name of “development fund” and refund all the money charged under this head in the last five years.

The decision has come against Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), a charitable society based in Amritsar which runs 42 schools where nearly 60,000 students are studying.

The three-member committee, operating out of Punjab School Education Board Office in Mohali, is led by Justice Amar Dutt (retired) while Dr Pyara Lal Garg and Ajay Sharma are its other two members.

The complaint against these schools was filed by Zila Sikhya Adhikar Manch (district education rights platform) based in Hoshiarpur in 2013.

“If one multiplies Rs 500 with the number of total students, it is Rs 3 crore annually and Rs 15 crore in the past five years,” said Lahkwinder Singh, president of Adhikar Manch, and Balwant Khera, who is also associated with the Manch.

They said they acted on a complaint against Guru Harkrishan Public School Pandori Khazoor in Hoshiarpur district in 2013 where the school, having more than 2,000 students, had hiked the charge under the “development fund” from Rs 100 to Rs 500 per student annually, putting extra burden on parents.

Manch officials filed a complaint with the committee. They said even the then District Education Officer (DEO) at Hoshiarpur had also conducted an inquiry and found that the school had suddenly hiked “development fund” charge five times.

Khera said the current Congress government should bring uniformity in school fees as parents of several private and charitable schools are facing harassment from schools which are asking for more money in the name of school books, uniforms, development charges etc.

Charanjit Singh Chadha, president of CKD, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

