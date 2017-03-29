Jalandhar all set to witness loss of Rs 34 crore from auction of liquor vends on Wednesday

Ahead of the liquor vend auction in Punjab on Wednesday, the Doaba region will not only see a fall in revenue but also a fall in the number of liquor vends following the orders of the Supreme Court which had directed closure of the vends close to the Highways. As per the court orders, all liquor vends within 500 metre area on national and state highways, should be closed down from April 1. The decision aims to reduce drunken driving and road accidents.

In Jalandhar division, which has five zones including Jalandhar-1, Jalandhar -2, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr districts, there would be 1,276 liqour vends this financial year 2017-18 against 1,386 vends last year, which means a fall of 110 vends in 2017-18. With the decrease of vends, the revenue will also fall from Rs 839 crore last year to Rs 805 crore this year, a loss of Rs 34 crore in Jalandhar division alone. Deputy Commissioner Excise and Taxation (DETC) Jalandhar Division, VK Virdi, while speaking to The Indian Express informed that as per the court orders and the policy of the government the number of vends will decrease this time and Rs 34 crore less revenue will be earned from the auction this year. Every year, the vends are sold through auction and bids are made by the aspirant groups. Sources also said that even the number of groups,which bid for the vends in auction, have been reduced from 124 to 36.

This year, the government has made a policy according to which there will be no vends on the National and State Highways. The L-1-A license system has been abolished and now there will be only L-1 licenses system. Sources said that this policy will help the vend owners and curb illegal trade. The government has also decided to cut down limit of annual liquor quota which included 20% cut on Punjab medium liquor (PML) and 14% on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and as compared to last year.

