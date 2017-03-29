Jalandhar: 3 of a family charred to death

A man, his son and daughter were charred to death after fire broke out in their hut located in the fields of a village near Kartarpur. The children died on the spot while the man died in the hospital during treatment. A burning mosquito coil is believed to have caused the fire.

The deceased, identified as Bhola Chaudhary (56), his daughter Savitri (15) and son AshishKumar (7), were migrants from Bihar.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kartarpur Sukhwant Singh said the fire broke out around 2 am Monday due to a mosquito coil.

The family was sleeping when the hut caught fire.

The family lived in the fields of one Hakam Singh of village Ahima Kazi.

His relatives too lived in another hut nearby. They tried to douse down the fire, but could not save them, the SHO said.

Police sources said the children were charred beyond recognition. Police are probing the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd