Jail warder shot dead in Bihar

The body has been sent to Hajipur Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. (Representational Image) The body has been sent to Hajipur Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. (Representational Image)

A prison warder was shot dead by unidentified miscreants this morning near the gate of the divisional jail complex at Hajipur, the headquarters of Bihar’s Vaishali district.

The warder has been identified as Deep Narayan Rai (50), a contractual SAP jawan from Lalpokhra village under Sadar police station area of the district, SHO Chittaranjan Thakur said.

The incident occurred around 9 am when some miscreants started firing at the warder as soon as he reached the gate of the jail complex, the SHO said.

The body has been sent to Hajipur Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

Local people had blocked the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur NH-77 for around two hours in the morning in protest against the incident, Thakur said, adding that raids are being conducted to nab the culprits.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App