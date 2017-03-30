IRMA sexual harassment case: Day after FIR, cops record statements of ‘witnesses’

A day after the Anand police lodged an FIR on the complaint of a woman employee of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat, accusing a top official of sexual harassment, officers visited the campus of on Wednesday to record statements of witnesses in the case. On Wednesday, police recorded statements of several persons from the institute, including male employees named by the complainant in her FIR as “witnesses”. The police, however, have not yet recorded the statement of the accused official as it is “gathering more evidence” in the claim.

Superintendent of Police, Anand, Saurabh Singh told this newspaper that a team of officials visited the institute to take forward the ongoing probe in the case of sexual harassment. “We sent a team of officers to the campus and have recorded some statements of people named as witnesses by the complainant as well as independent employees to gather more evidence.” Singh said the police have not yet called in the accused for questioning as it is following the guidelines of the SC in cases of sexual harassment. “We have to have sufficient evidence to arrest an individual . We are gathering the statements of the witnesses first in order to corroborate the same with the complainants claim.”

