IRMA sexual harassment case

Days after a woman employee at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) lodged the FIR, accusing a top official at the institute for passing lewd comments at her and hugging her without her consent, Anand police on Thursday issued a notice to the accused to record his statement in connection with the case at the Anand town police station. However, the accused didn’t turn up till evening, said police official.

Saurabh Singh, Superintendent of Police, Anand, said, “Today, we issued notice to the accused named in the FIR filed by the victim though till evening, he has not recorded his statement. We will decide further action if he doesn’t turn up.”

On Wednesday, an investigation team visited the campus and recorded the statement of various employees who are working with the victim in IRMA. N D Nakum, Police Sub Inspector at Anand town police, who is investigating the case, said, “Most witnesses in their statements have affirmed the charges against the top official by the woman employee.” The complaint, filed by an employee in the publication department of IRMA, claims that the top official made indecent comments in the presence of other male professors, which had sexual overtones.

