International marathon: Around 50,000 take part

AROUND 50,000 odd people took part in various categories of the first Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS)-certified full international marathon in Vadodara on Sunday. A subedar of the Indian Army, 34-year-old Elam Singh, won completed 42.195 km in 2:26:33 hours in the international open category, defeating his Ethiopian competition by two seconds. However, like Rajkot, the Vadodara marathon also saw participation of fewer foreigners, with many having failed to make it to the event because of “visa issues”. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Vijay Goel, Union minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, flagged off the 6th edition of Vadodara International Marathon. Rupani said such events “strengthened unity in the society, and were symbols of Vibrant Gujarat on global front”.

This year, around 78,565 participants had got the registration done. “This year’s broad theme was cashless and digital India. More than 75,000 registration were online and through cashless transaction,” said Samir Khera, director, Vadodara Marathon. A total of 4,400 professional runners participated in the various categories of marathon, which included 42.192-km full marathon, 21-km half marathon and 10-km run.

A total of 330 participants ran the full marathon, including six foreigners. Khera said that out of 79 international players, mostly from Ethiopia, who registered, only 6 runners were able to make it due to “visa issues”.

Elam Singh said, “This is my first international marathon. I enjoyed running here. The weather was very good today. This win will boost my confidence in the coming months. Selection for world championship is my next goal.” Singh, who hails from Dehradun, defeated Bogale Amare of Ethiopia by two seconds; Amare completed full marathon in 2:26:35 hours.

Gynecologist Bhagwati Oza, 81, who was awarded “Vayoshreshtha Samman-2016” in sport and adventure category in 2016 by the President of India, completed 10 km in “Super Veteran Female” category marathon in 1:58:29 hours and won the first prize. Lopa Makwana, 22 -year-old runner from Ahmedabad, who won the half marathon (21 km) in female category, said, “I have been practising on my own. If I can get professional training from expert coach, I am confident that I can compete at the national and international level. Today, I have defeated participants who have been under professional training for years.”