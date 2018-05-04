Inspection of mining department records: ADC finds anomalies in issuing NOCs to dig up basements and levelling agri land

AFTER ORDERS were issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) raising questions over the maintenance of record at the district mining office, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Charandev Singh Mann inspected the mining department’s office and took away the records pertaining to the issuance of four NOCs. Inspection revealed that some NOCs had been issued by the office of the general manager of the mining department by flouting norms.

Mann said during inspection, he found that the mining department had not maintained any record about the complaints filed against the digging of basements in the mega housing projects. The ADC remarked that it was a sheer violation of norms.

The ADC further stated that while inspecting the records, he came to know that the GM had issued the NOC to Susham Buildtech – a housing project in Zirakpur. The ADC said that on inspection it was found that the GM had issued the NOC to the company on April 18. “The GM issued permission to dig up the basement having an area measuring 1260 cubic metres, the permission could not be issued on GM’s level, it should be issued from the director’s office in Chandigarh,” said the ADC.

The ADC added that the GM had also issued an NOC to one Agrim Gupta on Zirakpur to dig up the basement in a total area of 450 square yard but the NOC was issued without completing the required documents. The third NOC was issued to M/S B Earth Movers to dig up a basement in an area of 489 square yard but it was found that the area was 733 square yard. The ADC added that the GM could issue an NOC to dig up the basement up to 500 square yards and if the area was more than that, then permission is to be issued by the mining director’s office.

“Since the area of the plot where the basement was to be dug up is more than 500 square yards, it is also a violation of norms,” the ADC said. It was also found that the GM had issued the NOC to two farmers, Kuldeep Singh and Bhupinder Singh, both residents of Pandwala village in Derabassi Subdivision. But the record of the Subdivisional Magistrate also showed that the GM’s office had given permission by ignoring all norms.

The ADC, who submitted the inquiry report to the DC on Thursday evening, recommended that it should be checked whether the mining department had deposited the amount it collected from the royalty and by issuing the NOC was deposited in the government’s treasurer or not as the findings of the inspection create ‘suspicion’ on the working of the GM’s office. GM Tehal Singh did not respond to calls made to him.

The ADC, meanwhile, also found that as many as 23 employees, including the district mining officer, were found to be absent from the office. Checking was carried out at 9.30 am. The ADC’s report, however, mentioned that the mining officer reached the office at 9.34 am. GM Tehal Singh was also absent.

