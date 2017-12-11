Infamous Siau murder case finally ends in Lok Adalat

The matter came up for hearing in the National Lok Adalat, headed by Civil Judge (Junior Division) Parul at the district courts complex on Saturday. (Representational purpose) The matter came up for hearing in the National Lok Adalat, headed by Civil Judge (Junior Division) Parul at the district courts complex on Saturday. (Representational purpose)

THE INFAMOUS Siau murder case ended in a Lok Adalat after a civil suit filed by one of the parties was finally settled. The 16-year-old murder case shook the region when bodies of two cousins, Vikram Preet (9) and Ramanpreet (5), were found in the pond of Siau village in March 2001. All the eight persons who were named in the FIR, including senior SAD leader Kiranbir Singh Kang, were acquitted of all charges in 2006. But after the acquittal, the persons who were named in the FIR filed a civil suit against the complainants in the case for seeking damages. Both the parties finally agreed to reach a compromise on Saturday.

The murder case was registered on March 17, 2001, at Sohana police station against Swaran Singh, Mihan Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Nirmal Singh all brothers, their father Mewa Singh, Nirmal’s son Surmukh Singh alias Sethi, all residents of Siau village, senior SAD leader Kiranbir Singh Kang and one Gurnam Singh on the complaint of Dhani Ram, the father of one of the victims. Gurcharan Singh and Mewa Singh died.

The Lok Adalat also ordered Dhani Ram to withdraw all the complaints against Nirmal Singh, who was named in the FIR. Nirmal Singh is a driver in the CTU, Chandigarh. The court had ordered Dhani Ram to withdraw all the complaints he had lodged against Nirmal Singh in the latter’s department. Both the parties agreed not to submit any complaint to maintain peace and harmony.

Since Mohali was part of Ropar district at that time, so the trial started at Ropar Sessions Court but it was later transferred to Chandigarh by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the request of Dhani Ram. The Chandigarh trial court acquitted all the eight persons on March 17, 2006.

After the acquittal, Dhani Ram had filed an appeal in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the trial court’s decision. The defence counsel filed a civil suit against complainant Dhani Ram at a Mohali court seeking a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh in September 2006. The defence had alleged that they were falsely implicated in the case.

The matter came up for hearing in the National Lok Adalat, headed by Civil Judge (Junior Division) Parul at the district courts complex on Saturday. During the hearing, Dhani Ram agreed to pay compensation to the opposite party and both sides agreed to end the case.

Advocate Navin Saini, who represented Mihan Singh and others in the case, told Chandigarh Newsline that both the parties had agreed to end the pending litigation and reached a compromise. He added that the court had also taken an undertaking from both the parties that in case they again approach any court or they dishonour the Lok Adalat’s decision, a fine of Rs 10 lakh would be slapped on the party concerned.

Dhani Ram, who was the complainant in the case, said that they did not want to take the rivalry further and that he was happy that they had reached a compromise. When asked who had killed the children, he said that it was their destiny.

“It shattered my family but we also do not want to carry forward the rivalry. I do not want my second generation to get stuck in the litigation,” he said.

Asked why he had lodged the complaints against the eight persons at that time, Dhani Ram refused to comment and said that he does not want to remember that time.

Mihan Singh, who was one of the eight persons booked in the case, said that they were thankful to the Lok Adalat and Dhani Ram. “Now the litigation is settled. Our families do not want to take this grudge forward. We were saying from the first day that we did not do anything wrong. Even we were shattered by the death of both the children. They were like our children,” Mihan Singh said.

Mystery remains

Although the case ended after 16 years, the death of both the children remains a mystery. Earlier, the family had said that their children were thrown into the pond after murdering them. The case had shaken the entire region and it was at Dhani Ram’s insistence that Kang’s name was included in the FIR.

