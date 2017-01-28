Industrialist’s son kidnapped from Silvassa

A 26-year-old son of an industrialist was allegedly kidnapped from near his factory in the union Territory of Silvassa when he was returning to his home in Vapi in Valsad district in his car on Monday evening. The victim’s car was abandoned on Vapi-Dharampur road in Valsad district, on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Bharat Saraf, a resident of Vapi, looks after his father Pramod Saraf’s yarn manufacturing factory at Naroli GIDC in Silvassa. On Monday evening, Bharat, was returning home in his Innova (DN-09K-0402), from the factory. After ten minutes of driving, just a few metres far from his factory, four youths intercepted his car. They picked up a quarrel with Bharat and pushed him to the back seat and drove away the car. A youth, who was riding a bike, saw the entire incident. He immediately rushed to Bharat’s company and informed about the incident.

The company officials immediately reached the spot and since there was no one there they informed Bharat’s father.

Pramod Saraf immediately came to Silvassa and lodged a complaint of kidnap against unknown persons in this connection. Police took statements of the eye witness of the incident and started probe.

On Tuesday afternoon, another youth, riding a bike on Vapi-Dharampur road in Valsad district, found an abandoned car (DN-09K-0402) near Nanaponda village. He peeped inside the car and found blood stains on its back seat following which he informed the Valsad police. Police reached the spot with FSL officials and took samples of the blood from the car. From the car registration number they found that the car is owned by one Pramod Saraf, a resident of Vapi.

Pramod told Valsad police that his son was kidnapped on Monday evening in Silvassa while he was travelling in that car and a complaint in this connection had already been registered with Silvassa police.

Silvassa police inspector Devasiya Sebastian, who is the investigation officer, said, “Bharat, the victim, seems to have a scuffle with the kidnappers which caused blood stains on the car’s back seat. Till now no ransom call had been received by Pramod or any of his family members. We are probing the case and looking after all the possibilities.”