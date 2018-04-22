Indore man arrested for sexually assaulting, killing infant niece

The infant’s body was found in the basement of a commercial building on Friday. The infant’s body was found in the basement of a commercial building on Friday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering his infant niece, less than a year old, after an altercation with his cousin sister, police said. When police presented the accused in court on Saturday, lawyers and bystanders roughed him up and police had to escort him to safety. The infant’s body was found in the basement of a commercial building on Friday.

DIG (Indore) Harinarayanchari Mishra told The Sunday Express that the youth took away the infant while she was sleeping with her parents on a pavement near Rajwada. He then allegedly assaulted her sexually, barely 100 m from where he abducted her, and then threw her from a height, Mishra said.

The DIG said bloodstained clothes of the accused have been seized and that he has confessed to the crime. According to police, the accused has said that his wife had recently walked out on him and he had asked his cousin to persuade his wife to return. But, when he went to her on Thursday, she refused to help.

Police had earlier nabbed another suspect named by the victim’s mother, but allowed him to go after CCTV footage from a nearby building showed the infant’s uncle taking her.

The DIG said the police have enough evidence to file the chargesheet in five days to ensure that the accused was subjected to a speedy trial.

