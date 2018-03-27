Cops at Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s sanctum are sporting dhoti kurtas. Here’s why

Devotees wait to perform ‘Abhishek’ of Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo/Anand Singh/File) Devotees wait to perform ‘Abhishek’ of Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo/Anand Singh/File)

Police personnel deployed in the sanctum sanctorum of the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, are for the first-time ever sporting civil clothes — dhoti kurtas — while on crowd-control duty. The move follows a number of complaints that the presence of men in khaki inside the sanctum sanctorum made worshippers uncomfortable.

IG Varanasi Deepak Ratan told The Indian Express, “This has been done as worshippers and temple authorities were feeling uncomfortable in the presence of policemen. Many deeply religious people find it unsettling. There had been complaints in this regard, and we must respect the sentiments of the people.”

A priest of the temple said the policemen began wearing yellow kurtas and white dhotis since Monday.

Around three or four police personnel are deployed in the sanctum that sees a heavy footfall from across the country every day.

“Usually for law and order duty, police ought to be in uniform. But there are times, like when on VIP security duty, police personnel are asked to wear civilian clothes. There is no bar or rule on when police can sport civilian clothes,” Ratan said.

Police are also taking into account the “practical” aspect of this directive since milk and other items used during worship tend to soil police uniforms in the congested heart of the temple, making it difficult for the personnel to replace their uniform frequently enough.

Police personnel could be sporting any form of civilian clothing, not necessarily a dhoti kurta, which would be in keeping with the sanctum sanctorum of the temple,” Ratan said.

He said personnel were also being trained to be “behaviourally consonant with the place they are deployed at”.

