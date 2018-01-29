In a first, PUDA to hold two-day grievances redressal camp

The two-day camp will be held for two days on February 1 and February 2 at the headquarters of all the development authorities working under PUDA in different areas of the state. (Representational. Express photo) The two-day camp will be held for two days on February 1 and February 2 at the headquarters of all the development authorities working under PUDA in different areas of the state. (Representational. Express photo)

The Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) has, for the first time, decided to organise a complaints disposal camp for allottees, RWAs and builders. The two-day camp will be held for two days on February 1 and February 2 at the headquarters of all the development authorities working under PUDA in different areas of the state.

The Chief Administrator (CA), PUDA, Ravi Bhagat said the camp will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. He added that the camps will be held at all the development authorities including Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Patiala Development Authority (PDA), Greater Ludhiana Development Authority (GLADA), Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA), Amritsar Development Authority (ADA) and Bathinda Development Authority (BDA).

“On the first day of the camp we will listen to the greivances of the allottees, land owners and resident welfare associations (RWAs) while on second day we will have the hearings of promoters, contractors and colonizers,” Bhagat said.

He added that the allottees and resident welfare associations may attend and highlight problems regarding payments, development in their areas, illegal constructions, repair of roads or streets. They can also report unwillingness on part of any officer while discharging their duties.

He said, “The land owners who have issues related to acquisition of land, payment of compensation, issuance of privilege certificates or any other trouble can brought these into the notice of the officers during the camp.”

Bhagat added that generally the promoters and builders have problems such as approval and issuance of plans of their projects, alteration into the layouts, obtaining of Change of Land Use (CLU), regulatory issues, difficulty in making payment of EDC and other charges.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development-cum-Vice Chairperson, PUDA, Vini Mahajan said the officers would take note of the problems of public and other stakeholders and if possible on the spot solution of the problem shall be offered. All the authorities have been directed to prepare and send the action taken reports to the head within three days of the completion of the camps to ensure that the purpose of holding the camps has been fulfilled.

