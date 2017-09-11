Illegal mining: Officials not acting on plaints, allege Khijrabaad residents

Residents of Khijrabaad, the most effected village of illegal mining in Majri block, have written several letters to the mining department. The mining officials allegedly did not take action against the illegal miners. The residents alleged that they brought the illegal practice under the notice of many senior officials, but they did not take any action against the violators.
Khijrabaad resident Gurwinder Singh told Chandigarh Newsline that mining was started in the area around three years ago after the Punjab government banned the practice all over the state, including the approved sites. “There are only eight approved sites in the district and all of them are in the Derabassi sub-division. However, with the connivance of police and mining department officials, the illegal miners have ruined our area,” he said.
He alleged that he had lodged around 17 complaints with the mining department, but it never took action against the people who were involved in the illegal practice.
Sher Mohammad, the main complainant in most of the cases, said he had lodged 26 complaints with the mining department and the police, but not a single officer was transferred. “We have named many people, but no action was taken against them. Illegal mining could not be done without the help of the police and the mining department. Whenever we call the police or the mining officials, they inform the illegal miners,” alleged Mohammad.
Recently, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) started an inquiry into one of the complaints lodged by Mohammed around two years ago. The state government has also started an online portal for lodging complaints against illegal mining.
Kuldeep Singh, another resident of the village, said the senior officials of the mining department did not listen to them. “I went to the district mining department several times to know if mining is allowed in our village, but the officials did not give any information to us,” he said. District mining officer C L Garg was not available for comments.
- Sep 11, 2017 at 11:07 amWhere there is a will, there is a way. AAP came into power in Delhi and decided to wipe out the corruption and today we are seeing REAL CHANGES on the ground. The BJP came into power more than 3 years ago, but unfortunately instead of reduction in the corruption we have seen India on top of the list among the most corrupted nations in ASIA. Shall we still keep it blaming on Congress?? Those with the corrupt ideology of divide and rule will never do anything beneficial for the nation. Being and Indian, we CHOSE to be in the rut where every step we have to bribe to get what is our right. Not a single department is free from corruption. The government could have easily taken steps to eliminate the corruption, but what to do with people whose priority is research on cow dung and mutra? Nation on the path of destruction!Reply