Illegal mining: Officials not acting on plaints, allege Khijrabaad residents

Illegal sand mining at Khijrabaad village.

Residents of Khijrabaad, the most effected village of illegal mining in Majri block, have written several letters to the mining department. The mining officials allegedly did not take action against the illegal miners. The residents alleged that they brought the illegal practice under the notice of many senior officials, but they did not take any action against the violators.

Khijrabaad resident Gurwinder Singh told Chandigarh Newsline that mining was started in the area around three years ago after the Punjab government banned the practice all over the state, including the approved sites. “There are only eight approved sites in the district and all of them are in the Derabassi sub-division. However, with the connivance of police and mining department officials, the illegal miners have ruined our area,” he said.

He alleged that he had lodged around 17 complaints with the mining department, but it never took action against the people who were involved in the illegal practice.

Sher Mohammad, the main complainant in most of the cases, said he had lodged 26 complaints with the mining department and the police, but not a single officer was transferred. “We have named many people, but no action was taken against them. Illegal mining could not be done without the help of the police and the mining department. Whenever we call the police or the mining officials, they inform the illegal miners,” alleged Mohammad.

Recently, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) started an inquiry into one of the complaints lodged by Mohammed around two years ago. The state government has also started an online portal for lodging complaints against illegal mining.

Kuldeep Singh, another resident of the village, said the senior officials of the mining department did not listen to them. “I went to the district mining department several times to know if mining is allowed in our village, but the officials did not give any information to us,” he said. District mining officer C L Garg was not available for comments.

