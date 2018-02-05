Illegal mining curtailed, but a lot remains to be done, says Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar (centre) and Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in Jalandhar Sunday. Express Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar (centre) and Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in Jalandhar Sunday. Express

Punjab Local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President (PPCC) president and MP Sunil Jakhar on Sunday admitted that the Congress government had not been successful in fully controlling illegal mining in Punjab, though they added that their government had curtailed it to a large extent. Sidhu and Jakhar were addressing a joint press conference to announce a new sewage project for the state.

“Main danke ki chot par kehta hun (I am willing to say it aloud) and the time has come to say so. Illegal mining can be stopped here like in Himachal…we must charge power bills from stone crushers as there are 1008 crushers in Punjab,” said Sidhu, adding that Himachal is charging Rs 7 per unit from the crushers and the day Punjab decided to adopt that policy it would bring Rs 1500 crores to the government.

He added that all the trucks carrying mined material must be impounded for theee months if there is a difference between the actual weight and one printed on the slip. “By doing so illegal mining can be stopped here,” said Sidhu.

“To a large extent we have curtailed illegal mining, but a lot needs to be done,” said Jakhar, adding that “crusher policy is under process and we want to provide cheap sand to the common man”. Mining department is with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh at the moment after the resignation of Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh.

Asked about the alleged links of political leaders with gangsters, Jakhar said that such leaders should voluntarily opt for a probe against them to clear the mist. He said that any sort of pressure regarding this would not be accepted at any cost and all the perpetrators of the crime would be put behind the bars. Jakhar said that days of gunda tax in state were over and now the rule of law would prevail in the state.

Jakhar lauded Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for taking stern action against the gangsters and said that it would help in developing the state as an ‘investment hub’ by instilling sense of confidence amongst the investors as activities of the gangsters were acting as an obstacle in way of industrial peace besides creating a major law and order problem in the state. He said that no one had ever heard the name of gangsters before the rule of SAD-BJP alliance in the state. He said that the gangsters were sheltered and propped up by the alliance leaders, who misused them for selling drugs, illegal liquor or for confiscating the property of NRIs.

Sidhu announces Rs 2,108-crore sewage project

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu announced Rs 2108 crore sewage project for state, including Rs 141.53 crore for Jalandhar district, The government has also released Rs 1540.90 crore for completion of ongoing sewage projects in the state.The minister said that in order to ensure proper quality check over these works, the state government would hire young engineers from the colleges/ universities for random checking of these projects. Sidhu added that the state government would also instal display boards in the urban areas to inform the people about the nature of development work done in their area. He said that this would also help in enhancing the quality of work done by the agencies.

Sidhu was accompanied by President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and Lok Sabha Member Sunil Jakhar. He said that the work on this project was halted by the previous government adding that such projects will be completed on time and proper social audit would be done by the young engineers.

According to Sidhu, the basic motive was to ensure time bound completion of the development work by ensuring quality control and making the officers accountable for it. He also said that the third party audit of all the works executed by the Municipal Corporation would be done in a few days.

