ICAR ranking of VET varsities: Punjab’s GADVASU ranked first in country

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana (GADVASU) has been ranked first among the 14 state-run vet universities of India, as per the ranking of Agricultural Universities and Research Institutes conducted by the Agricultural Education Division, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi for 2016-17.

It is ranked ninth among all 57 agricultural universities, veterinary universities and research institutes in India. The ICAR initiated ranking of universities and research institutions under its purview with a larger objective to improve the standard of higher agricultural education in tune with the global scenario. Ranking was based on several parameters including student and faculty profile, student placements, research publications and citations, patents, technologies generated and transferred to farmers, resource generated and linkages.

Dr Amarjit Singh Nanda, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, applauded the achievement and congratulated the faculty, staff and students for their dedication and devotion in serving the institution as well as the farming community. He said that in a short period of eleven years since its inception in 2006, GADVASU has grown rapidly and has made significant contributions in livestock research, teaching and extension.

