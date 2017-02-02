Family members of one of the victims at Maur in Bathinda Wednesday. (Gurmeet Singh) Family members of one of the victims at Maur in Bathinda Wednesday. (Gurmeet Singh)

Eleven-year-old Ripandeep Singh was drinking water all the way while being taken to the local Karan Hospital in ambulance Tuesday night. When the doctor came to attend him, he hurriedly told them the mobile number of his father Kirtan Singh, an Army jawan. “Ripan said: I want to get well soon, call my papa, give me medicine,” said Satpal Singla, president of NGO Sahara Club whose ambulance took the child to the hospital. Ripandeep was then taken to Bathinda hospital from Maur and later to Ludhiana’s Christian Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to severe burn injuries. “We have not told his mother till now. After he gave my mobile number, doctors called me and later my unit reconfirmed the incident. I came from Kapurthala this morning only to learn that my son is no more,” Kirtan Singh said, standing outside his house.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

“Don’t speak loudly. My wife does not know as yet. We have told her he is serious.” The entire locality, Tarsem Chand Ghumman MC Wali Gali, is in a state of shock and anger. Out of the six killed in the blast, three were children from this lane, as also 10 of the injured. On Wednesday, shopkeepers in Maur constituency kept their shops shuttered.

Ripandeep, along with his other friends, had gone to the end of the lane where the explosives-laden abandoned car was parked.

They were playing while a few other children of labourers at one corner of this lane were standing even as nukkad meeting of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi was going on nearby at a Patanjali outlet.

As Jassi and aides emerged from the meeting, a beggar, Ashok Kumar, and his 9-year-old daughter Barkha approached them asking for some money. “I stepped forward to give them some money, but our election manager Harpal Pali told me he would do it and so I sat in the back seat. As Pali was handing over a Rs 20 note to the beggar, there were twin blasts which engulfed Pali, the beggar and his daughter,” said Jassi, who had by then moved into the rear seat of his vehicle, a Fortuner.

“Jassi’s car was damaged badly. Its tyres burst and window panes were shattered,” said Vikram Singh, his associate. Saurav Singla, a 10-year-old child playing with his friends there was also hit. All the injured were taken to Ludhiana’s CMCH where Jap Simar was declared dead, while Ripandeep and Saurav Singla died later, said a medical officer.