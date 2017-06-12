Hundreds of people participate in ‘beef ban bashing banquet’ in Aizawl

Hundreds of people in Aizawl on Monday participated in the “Beef ban bashing banquet” organised by a local group to protest the Centre’s ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets. The organisers of the ‘Beef Ban Bashing Banquet’, a social network group called ‘Zolife’ said they are protesting against the Centre’s attempt to “restrict” their rights to eat what they want.

A member of the Zolife group Mafaa Hauhnar, addressing the congregation in front of Vanapa Hall said, “We have our delicious beef, don’t force on us your belief.”

Placards saying “Accept our difference or expect resistance,” “Beef Ban – Religious Arrogance, Historical ignorance and Cultural fascism,” and “For god’s sake, let’s eat beef'” were displayed prominently at the venue.

Meanwhile, Union Home minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju arrived in Aizawl on Monday. Singh would chair the meeting of chief ministers of the four north eastern states sharing international border with Myanmar.

