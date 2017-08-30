Hoshiarpur jail gets computer centre, library

For now, there are two computers to teach inmates and 200 books in the library. (Representational Image) For now, there are two computers to teach inmates and 200 books in the library. (Representational Image)

The Hoshiarpur Central Jail now boasts of a ‘knowledge centre’ with the setting up of a library and computer facility. For now, there are two computers to teach inmates and 200 books in the library.

Hoshiarpur DC Vipul Ujjwal inaugurated the knowledge centre and assured that a computer instructor will train inmates. He also interacted with the inmates interested in learning computer skills.

Jail Superintendent Vikramjeet Singh Panthey said that the sole purpose of setting the centre is to work in the direction of reformation and rehabilitation of jail inmates.

