History-sheeter Sandhu held for killing Hindu outfit leader

Wanted history-sheeter Saraj Singh Sandhu involved in the killing of Hindu outfit leader Vipan Sharma, was arrested by the Punjab Police Tuesday morning from near Bidhipur Railway crossing, close to Jalandhar-Amritsar road. The Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader was killed in Amritsar’s Bharat Nagar area on October 30 last year. The operation was headed by AIG OCCU Jalandhar, HKPS Khakh. Sharing details of the joint exercise, Khakh said that they acted after receiving specific inputs and a joint team of OCCU of Punjab Police and Jalandhar (Rural) Police launched the operation.

The AIG informed that two highly sophisticated pistols along with a huge cache of ammunition, were seized from the gangster, who carried Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head. This is the first time Saraj has been arrested despite his active involvement in crime. “During preliminary investigations, Saraj confessed to his involvement in various crimes including the murder of Sharma,” Khakh said.

Saraj also confessed his involvement in drug trade along with his friends Jaggu Bhagwan Purian and Bobby Malhotra who are at present lodged in Hoshiarpur and Amritsar jails respectively. The AIG said the police is planning to seek production warrants of both these inmates for further investigation.

