Himachal: CM Jai Ram Thakur launches ‘zero budget’ farming initiative

In THE presence of five Cabinet ministers, top government officials and Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Monday gave nod to the innovative ‘zero budget’ farming initiative. Explaining the benefits of ‘zero budget’ farming, Thakur said that income of farmers will double-up with no additional inputs. He went on elaborating how excessive use of the fertilizers and pesticides have ruined the farmers’ and forced them to commit suicides on crop failures. The excessive use of chemicals has also resulted in serious sideaffects on the human health, animals, environment and soil. Punjab and Haryana are classic cases where excessive fertilizer and pesticide use has resulted in soil losing its fertility and human being infected by diseases, he added.

Extending his support to the initiative, Devvrat came down heavily on scientists who have failed to learn from the disastrous affect of the excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides resulting in severe health ailments. The Governor said zero budget natural farming system was the only alternative for chemical and organic farming as it was safe and has the capacity to double the income of farmers. “The cost of production becomes zero and products are non-poisonous. It also increase productivity of land, requires less consumption of water, protects friendly pests and the products produced were of best quality,” he said.

Devvrat also exhorted the students of agriculture university Palampur to adopt villages where they can experiment on zero budget farming techniques and thereafter the model can be replicated in eleswhere in the state.

