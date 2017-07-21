HC stays criminal proceedings against SRK in stampede case

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on criminal proceedings against Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly triggering a stampede at Vadodara railway station on January 23 while promoting his film Raees which led to the death of a man. Justice A J Desai also stayed the Vadodara court summons which sought Khan’s presence on July 27. The summons was issued last week, under section 204 of the CrPC, on the plea of Congress leader Jitendra Solanki. Solanki had sought the court to direct police to lodge an FIR against Khan.

