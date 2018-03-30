Punjab and Haryana HC directs ASI to begin excavations at Ther Mound, submit report on May 30

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

After years of pending litigations and disputes, Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India to commence the excavation work at the ‘Ther Mound’ in Sirsa and sought a report on it on May 30.

The direction was passed by the division bench of Justices Mahesh Grover and Rajbir Sehrawat following the government submission before the court that “an area of 25 acres has been cleared of encroachment and its possession has been given to the Archaeological Survey of India”.

‘Ther Mound’ — a protected site, had been under encroachment of hundreds of residents who had built houses at the place. The government, after strict orders from the High Court asking it to ensure the vacation of the site, had framed a rehabilitation policy for the residents who had been occupying the place for past many decades.

The division bench had earlier observed that its motive in the case is to “ensure liberation of the ancient monuments and sites of occupants and squatters to preserve the cultural heritage”. The government had earlier also attempted to de-notify the place as a protected site but later proceeded in accordance with the court orders asking it to free the site of encroachments. The ASI had rejected the idea “re-evaluating the importance of the Mound while reasserting its historical value.”

‘Ther Mound’ dates back to the time period of 6th-5th century BC to 12th century AD, according to the Haryana government. “No archaeological excavations have so far been conducted at this site. Stone sculptures, coins, an inscription, pottery pieces and other antiquities collected from surface exploration are sufficient to prove its archaeological relevance,” a description of the ‘Ther Mound’ on the Haryana tourism department’s website reads.

