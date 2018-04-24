Haryana will supply its water share till May: Delhi Jal Board

Delhi and Haryana have been engaged in a tussle in the SC over Yamuna water sharing (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) Delhi and Haryana have been engaged in a tussle in the SC over Yamuna water sharing (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been assured by the Haryana government that it will be provided with 450 cusecs of water at least till May, in addition to the 719 cusecs it gets via the Munak Canal, said DJB vice-chairperson Dinesh Mohaniya. “They have assured us that we will get our share of water at least till May. If the situation worsens after that, we will inform the Supreme Court,” he said.

Delhi and Haryana have been engaged in a tussle in the SC over Yamuna water sharing, where DJB has said that Haryana is not providing its share of water. According to DJB, Haryana is supposed to provide close to 1,170 cusecs of water, failing which treated water production and supply suffer.

“A minimum level of 674.5 feet is to be maintained for the proper functioning of the Wazirabad water treatment plant. This, in the last few weeks, dropped to 669 feet and water production suffered. As of now, the level is 679 feet,” Mohaniya said.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App