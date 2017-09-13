Hardik Patel to begin three-day rally from Thursday

Hardik Patel Hardik Patel

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel has planned to take out a three-day ‘Sankalp Yatra’ from Ahmedabad on September 14, coinciding with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

The rally, which will comprise a convoy of 182 cars, will pass through Viramgam, Malwan, Halvad, Morbi, Tankara, Padadhri, Kalavad-Khodalgam, Vijpur, Jetpur, Jetalsar, Chokhi, Vanthali, Keshod and Ajaab, before finally culminating in Somnath on September 16.

“The idea behind the rally is to highlight our demand (for reservation). We are firm in our resolve to continue this agitation. We will highlight the issues of unemployment and other issues that are affecting people,” said Hardik, who has been leading the agitation, demanding quota for his community.

Stating that the rally is neither politically motivated nor about any community, Hardik said people are free to call it a “political rally” ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. “The rally is not politically motivated, but yes anyone who wants to call it a political rally is free to see it that way. The rally will see people from other communities joining us — Brahmins, OBCs, Dalits and Muslims will also be part of the rally. We are all affected by common issues,” he told The Indian Express.

PAAS leaders, however, remained mum on whether they have got police permission for holding the rally, given that it coincides with the high profile visit of Modi and Abe to Ahmedabad. “The rally will commence at

9 am on September 14 from Hardik’s Ahmedabad residence. It will head to Viramgam. We will halt in Tankara for the night, and resume next day. Why would police have a problem with that,” said PAAS leader Jatin Vasoya.

