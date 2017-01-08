Gurgaon wins award for using drones to create digital maps for land records

Haryana has been witnessing a large number of property disputes because of high land prices. Express Haryana has been witnessing a large number of property disputes because of high land prices. Express

Gurugram administration’s decision to go digital to prevent land disputes has won it the National e-Governance award. The Gurugram district administration had used unmanned drones to create digital maps to obtain a clear view of land claims. According to Haryana government officials, these are the most accurate maps in land records in the entire country, and have enabled the district administration to carry out geo-referencing at the land holding or land parcel level for the first time.

The project is called G-Triangulation. The award is to be conferred upon Gurugram’s district administration at the two-day 20th National Conference on e-Governance to be held at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on January 9 and 10.

“This is a high-impact project supported by the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) HARSAC. If properly implemented, it can lead to conclusive land titles,” said TL Satyaprakash, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

“As an officer in-charge of land administration, I am committed to digitising land records so that 100 per cent information is in public domain,” added Satyaprakash.

The project has been awarded gold under category VI innovative use of GIS (geographic information system ) Technology in e-Governance for the national awards on e-Governance 2016-17. Haryana has been witnessing a large number of property disputes because of high prices of land in the state, especially in the nearby areas of national capital.

Keeping in view this aspect, an official said, no other state in the country has arguably done so many experiments in land records management as Haryana.

For the latest move, the revenue estate of Manesar (Gurgaon) was taken up as a pilot for implementation of the project.

The revenue records of 14 out of 37 villages were fully processed.

“The results have shown remarkable consistency in moving to a system for adoption of the method of conclusive titles,” said an official.

The project is aimed at providing complete spatial referencing of the land holdings across the district and further validating the land holding details in Manesar.

“This is expected to reduce errors in land records,” added the official.

Linkage to Todarmal era

G-Triangulation is a simple concept where at least three points are necessary to identify an area. Incidentally, a majority of these reference points established during Todarmal era had got vanished. In order to re-establish the same, a cluster of 24 satellites and 35 points of Survey of India were used.