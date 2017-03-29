Gurgaon: Shiv Sena ‘shuts’ 500 meat shops

The Shiv Sena has claimed that more than 500 shops across Old Gurgaon, including a KFC in Sector 14, were closed down on account of Navratri.

Party workers, in groups of about 50 people each, arrived at the shops and demanded that they shut the shops on account of Navratri and also asked them to remain shut on all Tuesdays.

Confirming this, Ritu Raj, media coordinator of the Shiv Sena, said, “Usually the shopkeepers close their stores themselves but, last year, we noticed a lot of them did not do so. So we ran this campaign.”

