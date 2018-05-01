Gurgaon: Day after 2 charred to death in cab, police arrest driver of truck that crashed into it

The accident took place at 4 am on Sunday at Rajiv Chowk junction. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) The accident took place at 4 am on Sunday at Rajiv Chowk junction. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

A day after a taxi driver and his passenger were charred to death in a collision between their car, which burst into flames, and a speeding truck, Gurgaon Police arrested the truck driver on Monday.

“The accused has been identified as Farrukh (45), who hails from Rajasthan. He had abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot after the accident. He was arrested from a hideout in Gurgaon, and will be produced in court on Tuesday,” said Sandeep Kumar, SHO of Sadar police station.

Police had registered a case against the driver under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence).

According to police, the accident took place around 4 am on Sunday at Rajiv Chowk junction. “Both vehicles were travelling on the highway, towards Jaipur when the truck hit the car from behind,” SHO Kumar said.

Officials from the Haryana fire department said they received a call regarding the incident around 4.15 am, and one fire tender was dispatched to the spot from Bhim Nagar fire station. “It took 15-20 minutes to douse the flames. The vehicle was already completely gutted by the time the fire tender reached the spot. Even the number plate had turned into ashes,” said fire services officer (FSO) I S Kashyap.

“The car was a CNG taxi. We suspect that the impact of the collision may have caused a leakage, leading to a fire,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

While the taxi driver was identified as Manpreet (40), the person in the back seat was identified as 28-year-old Rahul, who hailed from Jharkhand and was worked in a private company in Gurgaon. “His family has been informed and they are on their way to Gurgaon,” SHO Kumar said.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App