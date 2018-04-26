Gurgaon: Baby dies after woman gives birth inside ambulance

The family had summoned an ambulance when Sonia started having labour pains.(Representational) The family had summoned an ambulance when Sonia started having labour pains.(Representational)

Chaos prevailed at Gurgaon’s Civil Hospital on Wednesday morning, when a Pataudi resident gave birth to a child in an ambulance within its premises, later alleging that the situation was the result of negligence on part of the doctors and staff, who had delayed her treatment.

The incident took place around 10 am, an hour after Jaidev arrived at the hospital with his mother and wife, Sonia, who had gone into labour. The family had summoned an ambulance when Sonia started having labour pains. “Even regarding the ambulance, the staff created problems. As we were sorting out the matter, she gave birth in the vehicle itself,” said Jaidev.

Following the delivery, both mother and child were rushed into the hospital. Minutes later, the family said they were informed that Sonia was stable, but the child had died. Even as the patient continued to undergo treatment at the Civil Hospital on Wednesday, officials from the health department are yet to take any action against those allegedly involved. “We have asked the patient’s family members to submit a complaint regarding the matter, following which an enquiry will be conducted and action taken against any erring doctors or staff,” said Civil Surgeon, Dr BK Rajora.

Earlier this month, a woman, who was five-months pregnant, had a miscarriage in the toilet of the hospital, while she was awaiting her turn to see the gynaecologist. The family had alleged that they had arrived at the facility after the woman began complaining of severe pain in her stomach, but the matter was not taken seriously by the staff. They had claimed that they had been waiting for over half an hour when the woman had a miscarriage.

Officials from the health department, however, had denied the allegations. The family has alleged that the hospital staff left the woman seated in a wheelchair for close to half-an-hour, while they made her relatives run around to complete formalities.

“Eventually, we noticed that she was on the verge of giving birth on the wheelchair itself – the child’s hand almost coming out – and it was only when we informed the staff of this that they sped up the process,” he said. However, further delay followed when the staff began to wheel Sonia into the delivery room, but refused to allow her relatives to be present at the time of birth.

“They asked me what would I do inside, and I told them that they could at least let my mother go in. However, they finally took Sonia inside alone, and brought her back out within minutes, referring her to Safdarjung hospital,” said Jaidev.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App