Gurdev Badal, ex-Chief Minister’s confidant, is no more

Senior Akali Dal leader and former agriculture minister Gurdev Singh Badal, 83, passed away at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana Tuesday.

Said to be very close to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, he was given the surname ‘Badal’ by Sant Fateh Singh, who led the Punjab Suba movement. However, no senior Akali Dal leader turned up for his cremation held at Faridkot Tuesday evening.

Only former MLA Mantar Singh Brar and Youth Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Bunty Romana were present from SAD apart from district administration officials. Gurdev Badal is survived by two sons and a daughter. He was suffering from a heart disease and complained of uneasiness following which he was admitted to DMCH few days back.

Diagnosed with lung infection, he was put on ventilator. He died of multiple organ failure Tuesday. Earlier, he had also survived a paralysis attack and was not well during the recently held Punjab polls. “Tussi Jattan de Badal, tey main Harijaanan da Badal (You are the Badal of Jatt, I am the Badal of Harijans). This is what Gurdev used to tell Parkash Singh Badal multiple times. He was a tall leader from SC community who worked immensely for their welfare,” said Maheshinder Singh Grewal, senior SAD leader.

Starting as a dhaadi (ballad singer) who used to sing in streets to preach Sikhism and propagate Punjab Subha movement, Gurdev was a known Punjabi writer, singer and lyricist. He then became a Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) member in 1963.

His first political win happened in 1967 from Muktsar from where he again won in 1969. In 1972, he won from Faridkot. Then he shifted his constituency to Panjgrain and won from there five times (1977, 1980, 1985, 1997 and 2002). In 1992, he had boycotted the Punjab polls going with his party’s decision. He was sworn in as agriculture minister from 1997-2002 in SAD government led by Parkash Singh Badal.

