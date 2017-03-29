Gurdaspur jail fallout: Several phones seized from two Doaba jails

Following the recent firing incident and clash in Gurdaspur Jail, intensive search operations were launched in the Hoshiarpur Central Jail and Kapurthala Modern Jail in Doaba region, which led to the recovery of several mobile phones and SIM cards.

In Hoshiarpur jail as many as 10 mobile phones of various companies, two chargers and headphones were found. The jail authorities, however, could not find any SIM in these phones, which were recovered from various barracks.

The phones were disposed off by the inmates at various corners of the jail so that the officials are unable to trace their owners.

According to sources in the jail, the inmates, before disposing the phones, had already taken out the SIMs so that their identity could not be revealed.

Similarly, in Kapurthala Modern Jail around a dozen mobile phones were recovered along with chargers.

Sources in the jail informed that the family members, inmates and in few cases jail staff’s connivance was behind the supply of the cell phones inside the jail.

Besides this, lack of jail staff in overcrowded jails also led to smuggling of mobile phones inside the jail.

In Kapurthala jail, there are around 200 staff members against over 3,000 jail staff inside it. Sometimes, the number of inmates even crossed 3,600 to 3,700 way beyond its capacity of 2,700.

When contacted, Jail Superintendet Kapurthala Modern Jail, Kulwinder Singh Thiara, did not pick his phone despite repeated attempts.

However, Hoshiarpur Cenetral Jail Superintendent Vikramjeet Singh Panthey said that during the search operation the phones were recovered and the matter has been informed to the Sadar Police Station so that cases could be registered against the guilty after an investigation.

“We have even started various activities in jail including Yoga classes so that the reformed persons can go out from here,” he said, adding that regular health check ups are also being organised.

