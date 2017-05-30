Gujarat schools that didn’t submit fee affidavit to get notice

Express photo by Gurjant Pannu Express photo by Gurjant Pannu

Over 2,363 self-financed schools that have failed to either submit a proposal to increase the fee or an affidavit claiming their fees are less than the stipulated limit under the Gujarat Self-Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, will be served notices within three to five days.

“As natural law of justice, the state government will serve notices to these schools. It is the generosity of the state government that they will be served a notice to clear their stand, else the committees can take a suo motu action against these schools,” said state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama here Monday.

“These schools have to submit details like fee and infrastructure. Following this, the committees will take a suo motu action as in whether to decrease their fees or allow them to continue charging it,” Principal Secretary (Education) Sunaina Tomar said.

