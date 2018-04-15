Gujarat: Nine killed, over 15 injured in tractor-luxury bus collision in Kutch

Police said that seven women, a child and a man were among those who were killed in the accident. Police said that seven women, a child and a man were among those who were killed in the accident.

Nine persons were killed and more than 15 were injured after a tractor-trailer and a luxury bus collided head-on near Bhachau town of Kutch district in Gujarat on state highway 42 on Sunday morning. This is the third major road accident in Saurashtra-Kutch region.

Kutch East police said the accident took place at around 10:30 am near the Euro Ceramic factory on state highway 42 which connects Bhachau town with Bhuj, district headquarters of Kutch. “The bus and tractor-trailer collided head-on, killing nine persons and injuring more than a dozen. Prima facie, the tractor was moving on the wrong side of the road, leading to the accident,” Bhavna Patel, Kutch East police superintendent told The Indian Express.

“The luxury bus was ferrying a marriage party from Gandhidham town of Kutch to Kumbhardi village near Sikra village while the tractor-trailer was ferrying people of Sikra village to Chhadarda village for another marriage ceremony in Chhadavada village of Bhachau taluka,” said Mulu Godhaniya, police inspector of Bhachau.

Godhaniya said that seven women, a child and a man were among those who were killed in the accident. “After the head-on collision, the tractor-trailer which was moving on the wrong side of the highway hit the road divider, killing nine persons and injuring more than 15. All the victims and injured were riding the tractor-trailer. Only one passenger of the luxury bus has sustained injuries while the rest escaped unhurt,” Godhaniya further added. The police also said that the injured had been rushed to government and private hospitals in Bhachau and Gandhidham towns of Kutch for treatment.

This is the second major motor accident in Kutch district this year. On January 15, a truck and a car had collided at Loriya village near Bhuj town, killing all 9 driving in the car.

This is also the third major road accident in Saurashtra-Kutch region in as many months. A truck ferrying a marriage party had fallen off an under-construction bridge near Ranghola village in Umrala taluka of Bhavnagar district on Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway on March 6. The accident had left 41 dead. The ill-fated truck was ferrying a marriage party from Anida village of Palitana district in Bhavnagar to Tatam village of Gadhda taluka of neighbouring Bhavnagar district.

