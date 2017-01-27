Grocery shop owner murdered in Thane

A 48-year-old grocery shop owner in Bhiwandi town of Thane district was murdered by two unidentified persons, police said today. Suresh Mishrilal Gupta, who owned a grocery shop at Sonale village in Bhiwandi, was sleeping at the outlet along with his wife when two persons broke open its shutter and entered the premises at around 2.15 AM yesterday.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

They allegedly demanded money and when the couple expressed their inability to give it, the two men attacked Gupta. When the couple raised an alarm, the assailants attacked Gupta with a sharp weapon killing him on the spot, and fled from there.

Based on a complaint by the deceased’s wife, the Bhiwandi taluka police yesterday registered an offence under IPC sections 302 (murder), 460 (house trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, police added.