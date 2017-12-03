Greater Noida: Man held for ‘sexually assaulting’ 5-year-old neighbour

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting his five-year-old neighbour in Greater Noida’s Begumpur village, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday afternoon. “They live in the same village and the families know each other. The accused took the boy with him on the pretext of showing him around the village. He picked the boy up around 8.30 am. Between 3 pm and 4 pm, he dropped the boy home. Initially, no one found anything amiss since they knew the accused as a neighbour,” said Surajpur police SHO Girish Kumar Kotiya.

However, the boy later told his father about the sexual assault, police said. “He recounted the entire incident to his father. He had been taken to the fields in a secluded area and sodomised. Following this, the boy was sent to the district hospital for medical examination, which confirmed the assault. The accused has been arrested,” Kotiya said.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 377 (sexual activities against order of nature) of the IPC and the POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at Surajpur police station.

In October, another case pertaining to alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old school student was registered at Surajpur police station. A Nigerian expat family had alleged that their child, a Class VI student at a private school, had been sexually assaulted by a school employee.

