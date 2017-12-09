Greater noida killing of woman, daughter: 16-year-old suspect in double murder found at Varanasi ghat

Outside their Greater Noida West house. (Gajendra Yadav) Outside their Greater Noida West house. (Gajendra Yadav)

A 16-year-old boy from Greater Noida, who had emerged as the prime suspect in the murder of his 42-year-old mother and 11-year-old sister, was traced to Varanasi on Friday. The boy was last captured by CCTV leaving his home around 11.15 pm on Monday. Police suspect the murders took place between 8.30 pm 11.15 pm on Monday, with the bodies being discovered by a relative on Tuesday night.

“He was near the ghats in Varanasi and our teams have gone to bring him here. He should reach later tonight or in the morning. We will be able to share more details once we speak to him. On December 5, his location had been traced to Chandni Chowk area,” Love Kumar, Gautam Buddha Nagar SSP, told The Indian Express.

On Thursday, police had issued a notice with details of the boy. An eyewitness at the Dashashwamedh Ghat said,

“He was sitting quietly on the ghats. Local boatmen suspected he was going to jump in the water and commit suicide, so they made a PCR call.”

Once Varanasi police were informed about the “forlorn” and “lost-looking” boy, they picked him up. Further inquiries and a call to relatives revealed he was a suspect in the double murder.

IG, Varanasi, Deepak Ratan said, “In the wee hours of Friday, locals spotted a lost-looking, forlorn boy sitting at the ghats and informed police. Police got to know that he had travelled to Varanasi from Ranchi. But he was not revealing or saying anything much.”

“Police suspected he had run away from home. So they called the numbers on his phone and spoke to relatives. That is how they got to know that he had left his Noida home and taken a train to Ranchi, after which he came to Varanasi,” Ratan said.

On Tuesday night, the bodies of the two women were discovered with their heads bludgeoned. Police said the women were stabbed with scissors on the face and neck, and beaten with a cricket bat. While the 16-year-old boy was being treated as the prime suspect by police, an FIR against unknown persons was lodged on Wednesday.

The woman’s husband and in-laws were not at home at the time of the murders.

