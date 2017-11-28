Greater Noida: Couple booked after 19-year-old help is found hanging at their home

Police have booked a couple under sections of murder and the SC/ST Act after their 19-year-old domestic help was found hanging at their home, in the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO), Greater Noida. According to police, an FIR has been lodged against Mukul Gupta, who works as an engineer in a private firm, and his wife, Pooja Rastogi, who teaches at a private university in Greater Noida.

The couple could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

The woman has been identified as Shivani Kumari. Police said on Sunday evening, Shivani’s mother went to her employers’ residence to pick her up.

“The woman’s mother had reached the house around 4.30 pm. She was told her daughter will be sent home later as there was a family gathering. In their complaint to police, the mother said she met Shivani before leaving. An hour later, the family received a call from Shivani’s employers, saying she had been rushed to a private hospital which declared her brought dead,” Amit Kishor Srivastava, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Greater Noida 1st), said.

“After receiving the complaint from the family, an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) and sections of the SC/ST Act was lodged at Kasna police station. The body was sent for post-mortem and the report said death was caused by hanging. No other injury marks were found. We are investigating the case from all angles and action will be taken based on the findings,” Suniti, Superintendent of Police (RA), Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

A police officer said, “Preliminary investigation shows that the couple’s eight-year-old son and Mukul Gupta’s mother were at home at the time of the incident. We are trying to ascertain the sequence of events and are investigating if it was a case of suicide or murder.”

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App