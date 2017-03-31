GNDUTA demands probe against outgoing Vice Chancellor

Guru Nanak Dev University Teachers Association (GNDUTA) Thursday demanded the newly elected Punjab government to start a vigilance probe against outgoing GNDU Vice Chancellor (VC), Ajaib Singh Brar, for the various decisions taken by him during his tenure.

Ajaib Singh Brar was close to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. Brar joined as VC in 2009 and got three extensions during his tenure of eight years. He had resigned as soon as Congress formed government in state earlier this month and Friday will be his last day at university.

Addressing a press conference Thursday, GNDUTA president N P S Saini leveled serious allegations against Brar.

Saini said, “Many decisions taken by Brar were surprisingly against the GNDU and economic wisdom. Like, the outsourcing of printing of answer sheets for university examinations is a major case of money laundering and undue gains to private players. According to RTI info, in 2009, when Prof A S Brar joined as VC, the university printed

13,67,970 answer sheets at its own printing press in the campus. But the next year (2010) the University bought 11, 00, 000 answer sheets at about double the previous cost per sheet. Only 3,86,800 answer sheets were printed in the university. Thereafter, printing of answer sheets in the university was discontinued.” “During his tenure as VC of GNDU, Brar had also made several illegal appointments and promotions even to the post of professors and associate professors in different departments. We want the new Punjab government to investigate the appontments made by Brar,” said Saini.

