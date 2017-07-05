GIS technology: EC to roll out digital maps of all 182 Assembly seats

The GIS maps are largely meant to help election officials understand the strength and weakness of the constituencies (Representational image via Wikimedia Commons) The GIS maps are largely meant to help election officials understand the strength and weakness of the constituencies (Representational image via Wikimedia Commons)

The Election Commission is preparing geographic information system (GIS)-based digital maps of all 182 constituencies of the state for a smooth conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections. The maps, which are largely meant to help election officials understand the strength and weakness of the constituencies, are likely to be on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gujarat, — http://www.ceo.gujarat.gov.in — by September.

“The maps, which are being prepared with the help of Gandhinagar-based Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics, are mainly Assembly profiles in digital format that could be used for election management,” said B B Swain, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat.

“The proposed application will have visual framework for conceptualising, understanding and prescribing actions. It will go a long way in understanding constituencies,” Swain added. The GIS allows multiple layers of information to be displayed on a single map. The GIS-based maps will have basic information regarding Assembly boundaries, polling booths, police stations and EVM warehouses. It will also have information regarding VIP electors’ booth, contesting candidates’ booths, gender ratio of electorates and low and high voter turn out areas.

“We have finished nearly three-fourth of the work and expect to upload these maps online by September,” Swain added.

As of now, the website of the CEO, Gujarat state, is also being refurbished. There will be two sets of web links. Most of the data regarding electorate can be accessed by the general public.

It can also be used by those studying Indian elections. However, there will be a set of confidential data, which will be password-protected and only available to the CEO, district electoral officers, returning officers and observers. According to the last electoral roll revision held in January, there are over 4.25 crore voters in Gujarat who are expected to turn up at over 48,000 polling booths for the Assembly elections, expected to be held later this year.

