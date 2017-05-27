Girl ‘raped’ by six in Pimpri, three held

The Pimpri police have registered an offence against six youths for allegedly raping a 21-year-old girl from Navi Mumbai, who had come to stay with her grandmother in Pimpri area. Police have so far arrested three persons in this case, identified as Saurabh Shetty, Harshal Bhatiya and Nasib Khan. Search is on for the other three accused.

Police said the girl came to Pune in December 2016 and was residing with her grandmother in Pimpri. Between March and May 2017, accused Saurabh Shetty developed a friendship with her, but later allegedly gave her sedatives through coffee and cold drinks and raped her in his car at different locations. He also allegedly threatened to kill her grandmother if she narrated the incident to anybody. Police said Saurabh also told his friends about the girl. His friends too raped her several times at different locations.

Police said the girl fell ill, due to which her grandfather sent her back to their native place in Neral. Police said that family members got to know about the rape during medical check-up at a hospital, after which the girl lodged a complaint at the Neral police station on May 25. The complaint was then transferred to Pimpri police station for further investigation.

