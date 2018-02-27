Ghaziabad: 14-year-old critically injured after fall from 6th floor in Indirapuram

The incident happened in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. (Source: Google Maps) The incident happened in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. (Source: Google Maps)

A 14-year-old was admitted to hospital last night after falling off the balcony of her sixth-floor house in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, reported news agency ANI. She is reportedly critically injured. The accident comes days after a four-year-old lost balance and fell to her death from the 10th floor of a flat in the same area.

Myra Sachdeva was alone at home on February 20, when she reportedly lost balance after climbing on a chair to look down from the balcony. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was declared brought dead. She suffered several head injuries and internal bleeding, a hospital staff said. No police complaint was lodged over the incident.

“A guard who was deployed near that block heard a noise and saw the body of the child lying in a pool of blood. He raised an alarm and we rushed to the spot. We tried to shake the child but she was unconscious. No one could identify her at the time so I brought my scooty and took her to Shanti Gopal Hospital,” said Ankit Choudhary, a security guard at the apartment complex.

