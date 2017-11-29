Gangsters involved in 15 cases of murder and attempt to murder, say police

THE MOHALI district police claimed to have solve as many as 15 cases under various police stations in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The claim was made after the police interrogated two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were brought here from Delhi on production warrants. The accused were arrested after a shootout at Dwarka in Delhi on November 21. The accused also told the police that they were planning to free gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Amit Malik alias Bura, wanted in several cases, from jails in Punjab.

According to police officials, the accused Nresh, a resident of Abohar, and one Sunil were taken on production warrants from Delhi on Monday. During interrogation, they revealed that they were involved in the murder of Daljit Singh alias Prince Walia in Banur. A case was registered on September 6 at Banur under sections 302 Indian Penal Code and 25-54-59 Arms Act.

The gangsters were also wanted by the Rajpura City police station in a 2015 case of attempt to murder under sections 307, 325, 324, 452, 427 in 2015. They were also wanted in an attempt to murder case registered on September 7 at Derabassi PS, another attempt to murder case registered on December 30 at Zirakpur PS.

The accused were also wanted in a case of freeing an undertrial, Deepak, from the custody of Haryana police. The case was registered on June 17. Another attempt to murder case was registered at Chandi Mandir PS against the accused in 2015.

The accused were also wanted by the Hisar police in a murder case registered on November 2, in a dacoity case registered at Kurukshetra PS on September 2 and cases of attempt to murder and extortion registered at Yamuna Nagar (City) PS on August 10. The accused are also wanted in a Bhiwani murder case registered on November 1. Besides, Haryana and Punjab, the gang members were also wanted in an attempt to murder case registered on March 3 at Shastri Nagar and Partap Nagar areas in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The accused are on police remand till November 30. Police also took Deepak Pundir alias Deepu on production warrant from Haryana. He is a close associate of Sampat Nehra.

The police officials also said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that they were planning to free Bishnoi from Faridkot jail and Bura, wanted in over 40 cases of murder, robbery and attempt to murder, from Patiala jail.

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they expected more disclosures from the accused and soon, they would make some more arrests from Haryana and Punjab.

